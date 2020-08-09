STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Havells records five-fold sales spike in beard trimmers, grooming goods amid COVID-19

Homegrown electrical goods major Havells has seen a five-fold spike in beard trimmer sales after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. 

Published: 09th August 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

beard trimmer

For representational purposes

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Homegrown electrical goods major Havells has seen a five-fold spike in beard trimmer sales after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. “Grooming products are high on the consumer shopping list, largely attributed to a need to self-groom since spas and salons have been shut for so long,” said Ravindra Singh Negi, President, Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India.

“People are still wary about going to saloons. They are investing on this product since it is a permanent need,” he added. Havells also claims that it has become the number two player in the three important grooming accessories sub-segments—hair straighteners, hair dryers, and trimmers. 

According to market estimates, India’s self grooming industry is estimated to be worth Rs 1,100-1,200 crore. A large chunk of this market is led by Dutch brand Phillips, while other global brands such as Panasonic and Braun are also present. In recent times, many new players, including Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, have entered this segment.

Despite the growing market, almost all brands, including Havells, import trimmers and grooming products from other Asian markets. “Currently, we are evaluating local manufacturing of these products, you will hear more from us on this in future. We are also evaluating extending our product portfolio,” Negi said. 

When asked about opportunities present for Havells in the rising trade barriers to Chinese goods, Negi said that with less dependency on external factors, local manufacturing will drive higher productivity and create an efficient value chain with more jobs.

While the government, both central and state are doing their bit to encourage domestic manufacturing, companies have to gradually become more self-reliant. “Around 95 per cent of our products are manufactured in-house in 14 modern plants spread across the country,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Havells Havells sale spike beard trimmer
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp