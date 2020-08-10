STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Andaman fibre link to unlock true potential of 4G, 5G in region: Sunil Mittal

Airtel has been serving customers in Andaman and Nicobar since 2005. It was the first private operator to launch mobile services in the islands.

Published: 10th August 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Monday said the inauguration of undersea optic fibre link between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a game changer, and will unlock the true potential of 4G and, in future, 5G services in the region.

The company said it was the first mobile operator to launch 4G services in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"The fibre link will be a game changer for the region and unlock the true potential of 4G and even 5G in future for customers," Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said in a statement.

Airtel has been serving customers in Andaman and Nicobar since 2005. It was the first private operator to launch mobile services in the islands.

"Airtel remains fully committed to the government's vision of Digital India. We hope the Department of Telecom will accelerate the deployment of USOF (Universal Service Obligation Fund) for building such infrastructure backbone to complement the efforts of telecom operators to bridge the digital divide," Mittal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par with services in the mainland.

On December 30, 2018, the prime minister had laid the foundation for the 2,312-kilometre long submarine optical fibre cable project connecting Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI).

All telecom operators in the country will be able to provide mobile and broadband services using the CANI optical fibre link.

According to official data, internet speed of 400 gigabyte (Gb) per second will be provided at Port Blair, while for other islands it will be 200 Gb per second.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's telecom committee chairman Sandeep Aggarwal said India has taken yet another step towards making the country truly 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in telecommunications and internet connectivity with the commissioning of the strategic undersea fibre link.

"It will give a much-needed boost to the economy and tourism sector of Andaman and Nicobar.

With good broadband speed and more robust telecom network, Andaman and Nicobar will become a destination for investment for companies, besides giving fillip to Prime Minister's Digital India initiative," Aggarwal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Mittal Andaman and Nicobar 4G 5G Bharti Airtel
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp