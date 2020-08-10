STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BBC apologises for using racist term in news report

The BBC had previously defended the decision to use the word, saying it wanted to convey the racist nature of the attack. It had warned viewers that upsetting language would be used.

Published: 10th August 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

The headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The BBC apologized Sunday for broadcasting a racist slur in a news report, saying it was a mistake that has caused many people distress.

The BBC included the word when reporting last month on a violent attack on a young Black man in Bristol, a city in southwest England. The attackers are reported to have yelled the offensive term as they ran into the 21-year-old with a car. The victim needed hospital treatment for a broken leg and other injuries.

The broadcaster has received more than 18,000 complaints about the use of the offensive word. On Saturday, comedian and broadcaster Sideman quit music station BBC 1Xtra over the use of the word and the corporation’s failure to apologize.

The BBC had previously defended the decision to use the word, saying it wanted to convey the racist nature of the attack. It had warned viewers that upsetting language would be used.

Director-general Tony Hall said in a memo to staff that the BBC’s intention “was to highlight an alleged racist attack.”

“Yet despite these good intentions, I recognize that we have ended up creating distress amongst many people,” he said.

Hall said that “every organization should be able to acknowledge when it has made a mistake. We made one here.”

Since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked anti-racism protests around the world, Britain's institutions — including the government, the BBC and the police — have faced pressure to confront their own legacies of inequality and bias.

On Sunday, a Black lawmaker, Dawn Butler, accused London police of racial profiling after she and a male friend were pulled over while driving through the city's Hackney area. Butler told Sky News there was “institutional racism in the police.”

“It is just tiring and exhausting and mentally draining," she said. The Metropolitan Police force said the car was pulled over because an officer had incorrectly entered its license plate number into the police computer and it showed up as registered to an address in northern England.

“Once the mistake was realized, the officer sought to explain this to the occupants; they were then allowed on their way," the force said in a statement.

Last week Butler, an opposition Labour Party legislator, was named one of the 25 women shaping the future by British Vogue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBC racism racist
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp