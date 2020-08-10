Max Bupa's ReAssure health policy  promises 100% cover

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to provide complete financial protection for customers, Max Bupa has introduced a new plan — ReAssure Health Insurance Plan — which provides unlimited sum and cover for hospitalisation, including Covid-19.

“Customers can claim for any illness or any family member covered during a policy year, as many number of times as they want. A single claim under ReAssure benefit will be payable up to the base sum insured amount and the benefit gets triggered with the first claim itself, “ the company said in a statement.

Apart from other items, the policy claims to cover PPE kits, gloves, and other non-payable items, including the regular cover. The company is also offering a five per cent discount for doctors, 10 per cent discount if two or more members are covered under an individual policy, 7.5 per cent discount on the premium of the second policy year for a 2-year policy.

Besides, it will offer an additional 15 per cent discount on the third year’s premium for a policy term of three years under Booster Benefit, where the sum insured gets doubled in just two claim free years.

ReAssure benefit will be triggered from the first claim, even if two family members get hospitalised at the same time.

The company claims that the product was designed keeping in mind cases of critical illnesses like kidney dialysis or cancer, when patients often need hospitalisation multiple times during the same year. The unlimited coverage in the product will prove to be extremely useful. Apart from all day care treatments including angiography, dialysis and radiotherapy, ReAssure also extends benefits such as organ donation, alternative treatment like AYUSH, homecare treatment for chemotherapy, etc.