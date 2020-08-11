STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold declines Rs 1,317; silver also plunges Rs 2,943

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,989 per ounce and silver also witnessed selling and was quoting down at USD 27.90 per ounce.

Published: 11th August 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices in the national capital declined Rs 1,317 to Rs 54,763 per 10 grams on Tuesday in line with a drop in international prices of the precious metal and a rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 56,080 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 2,943 to Rs 73,600 per kg from Rs 76,543 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 74.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking weakness in the greenback and gains in the domestic equity market.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,989 per ounce and silver also witnessed selling and was quoting down at USD 27.90 per ounce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gold Gold price HDFC securities
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp