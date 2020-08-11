STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Laptops, hygiene products, lounge wear top Amazon Prime Day Sale

The e-tailer said that the trend of Work and study-from-home purchases continued with prime members purchasing Laptops, Printers, Monitors, TVs, Wearables and storage.

Amazon

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amazon on Monday said it saw huge demand for products in Personal Computing, Large Appliances, Kitchen, Smartphones, Apparel and Pantry categories  in terms of units sold during its Prime Day sales  between August 6-7 .

The e-tailer said that the trend of Work and study-from-home purchases continued with prime members purchasing Laptops, Printers, Monitors, TVs, Wearables and storage. While people mostly stayed indoors during the pandemic, demand for fitness at home products including treadmills and home gyms witnessed a spike and were popular on Amazon, it said.

Sanitisation, health and safety products was also a priority for the buyers with a huge demand for health and personal care products. Summer/lounge/comfort wear topped the apparel shopping category along with beauty and self-care products. 

Large appliances, gadgets and mobile phones made a strong  comeback too. Large appliances saw favour with members with top selling brands being LG, IFB in washing machines; Whirlpool, Samsung in refrigerators; LG and Panasonic in air conditioner and IFB in microwave in kitchen and home appliances. Top selling brands in smartphones were OnePlus Nord 5G, OnePlus 7T series, etc. 

