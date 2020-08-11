STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Passenger vehicle wholesales dip 4 per cent in July at 1,82,779 units

SIAM Director-General Rajesh Menon said the July sales were significantly better than the preceding months and it instilled some confidence in the industry.

Published: 11th August 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Cars, passenger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined 3.86 per cent in July to 1,82,779 units as against 1,90,115 units in the same month of last year.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales were also down 15.24 per cent at 12,81,354 units as compared to 15,11,717 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales were at 8,88,520 units as against 9,34,021 units in July 2019, down 4.87 per cent. Scooter sales were also down 36.51 per cent at 3,34,288 units as against 5,26,504 units in the same month last year.

"After a few consecutive months of plummeted sales in a post-COVID scenario, there are signs of green-shoots in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, where the year-on-year degrowth is much lesser than the previous months," SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said.

The sales numbers in the month of August would indicate if this is a sustainable demand and not just a pent-up demand, he added.

Similarly, SIAM Director-General Rajesh Menon said the July sales were significantly better than the preceding months and it instilled some confidence in the industry.

"Many OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) have registered improved sales vis-à-vis the past few months, and this brings back a sentiment of resolve to the sector," he noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Passenger vehicle wholesales SIAM
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp