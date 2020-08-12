STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru-based startup StepOne launches national COVID-19 Telemed helpline

TS Raghavendra Prasad, founder, StepOne, said that this is an effective method to prevent overburdening of our healthcare workers.

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: StepOne, a Bengaluru-based Startup has announced a 24x7 national COVID Telemed Helpline.  The helpline will provide services related to COVID, non-COVID and mental health issues.
 
Citizens can call the helpline number 9745697456 anytime and get a call back from a healthcare expert in a few minutes to understand the needs of the caller. After the caller explains the symptoms, if required, a doctor would be put through to guide them further.

TS Raghavendra Prasad, founder, StepOne, said that this is an effective method to prevent overburdening of our healthcare workers.  “We aim at serving people with their COVID, non-COVID and Mental Health query. Through a collective effort of 4000+ verified doctors, technologists, entrepreneurs and operators, we aspire to reach every nook and corner of the country and extend our support to the ones in need.”
 
“One can call on our helpline numbers which will provide with options to choose their symptoms, followed by a call with registered healthcare expert to confirm the findings. On the basis of these, our experts make recommendations to the individual as well as the government. So far, our volunteer doctors have been able to identify over 40,000 high-risk COVID-19 suspects and also managed to prevent about 3.2 lakh people from getting infected and we wish to continue our efforts in this direction,” he added.

“StepOne is an empanelled partner for telemedicine consultations on Aarogya Setu Mitr, an ancillary service on the Aaroya Setu app that enables free teleconsultation for those with COVID19-like symptoms. We are committed to providing high-quality healthcare to all communities in the long run and we see ourselves as a charitable online hospital which will ensure healthcare access to all regardless of their financial or social status,” said Raghavendra Prasad.

StepOne has also come up with a web-based tele-screening both that interacts with citizens who wish to share their symptoms and passes the information to a doctor based on the symptoms. It has also come up with a mental health helpline providing counselling to citizens for expressing their issues for appropriate resolutions. 

For the next phase of expanding its services, StepOne plans to launch a mobile app for citizens of the country to share their symptoms with a doctor remotely for e-consultation and free of charge.

