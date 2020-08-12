CAIT seeks to ban ZTE, Huawei from 5G rollout

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking a ban on Chinese technology companies Huawei and ZTE from the 5G network rollout in India.

The traders’ body has been at the forefront of the protests against any form of participation of Chinese companies in the Indian market, ranging from retail to technology, and has been running a campaign for the same, post the border clash in Ladakh.

Huawei and ZTE Corporation of China should be banned from participating in 5G network rollout in India. It is also urged that technology and equipment of both Huawei and ZTE Corporation should be banned for use in 5G network rollout by any company,” CAIT’s letter said.

It also noted that such a move will play a crucial and important role to leverage the “vocal for local” and the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” calls of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the case of UK barring Huawei equipment. A government panel is already learnt to be looking at whether these two companies should be allowed in the much anticipated 5G trials.