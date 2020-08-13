STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Zydus Cadila launches least expensive version on Remdesivir in India

The drug will be made available across India through the group’s strong distribution chain reaching out to government and private hospitals treating Covid patients, announced Zydus.

Published: 13th August 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gujarat based pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila on Thursday announced the launch of Remdac, the company’s version of remdesivir, a drug that has been granted the emergency use authorisation to treat moderate Covid 19 patients in the country.

The drug by the firm, priced Rs 2,800 for a 100 mg vial of the injection, is set to be the most economical version of remdesivir in India.

The drug will be made available across India through the group’s strong distribution chain reaching out to government and private hospitals treating Covid patients, announced Zydus.

This assurance by the company assumes significance as there have been numerous reports of the drug’s acute shortage and even black marketing in several states that led to the distressed kin of infected patients being forced to procure it at much higher price than the indicated rate.

The drug is officially not to be sold in the open market and can be available only in hospitals on doctors' prescription for Covid 19 patients. 

Zydus is the fifth company to launch a copy of the antiviral in India after Hetero Labs, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences as these five companies had tied up with US based Gilead Sciences—which holds propriety rights for the Ebola drug.

The recommended dose for adults and paediatric patients is 200 mg on day 1 followed by once daily maintenance doses of 100 mg for five days.

The drug has emerged as one of the few repurposed medicines that has been found to help Covid 19 patients and the National Institutes of Health in the US had said in May had said that the drug’s clinical trial showed that it offers the most benefit for Covid-19 patients who need extra oxygen but do not require mechanical ventilation.

Results had shown that patients who received remdesivir had a 31 per cent faster time to recovery than those who received placebo. There is, however, no evidence so far to suggest that the medicine has any impact on mortalities related to the infection.

In June 2020, Zydus apart with some other Indian pharma companies entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead to manufacture and sell remdesivir, the investigational drug, which has been issued an restricted use permission by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat patients suffering from severe symptoms of Covid 19.

“Remdac is the most affordable  drug as we would like to enable patients to have access to this critical drug in the treatment of COVID 19”, said  Sharvil Patel, the managing director of Cadila Healthcare on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zydus Cadila Gujarat COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp