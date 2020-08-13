STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India Inc Q1 profits hit hard, but decline lower than feared

Revenue numbers came in closer to estimates, falling 27.7 per cent overall and 28.4 per cent excluding the 
financial sector.

Published: 13th August 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If we were to go by financial results released so far for the April-June 2020 quarter (Q1 FY21), India Inc has managed to weather the Covid-19 storm a little better than expected. Considering that the period witnessed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in its first half, analysts had feared a steep fall in profit and revenues both.

Excluding banks and other financial institutions, which were expected to do better, most analysts had estimated a 40-50 per cent year-on-year decline in aggregate net profit and a 30-40 per cent fall in revenue.  But an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) shows the dip may have been much shallower.

The 35 Nifty50 companies that had released results as of August 10, 2020 posted better-than-estimated figures — aggregate net profit declining by 16.3 per cent year-on-year. Excluding banks, aggregate net profit fell 22.6 per cent —steep, but only half as bad as expected.

Revenue numbers came in closer to estimates, falling 27.7 per cent overall and 28.4 per cent excluding the 
financial sector. The shallower-than-expected fall in earnings is likely due to two factors: heavy cost cutting by panicked companies, and a better-than-expected revival in demand once the government began the unlocking the economy beginning late May. 

The cost cutting is no surprise, a steady stream of layoffs having begun as early as April. In fact, a survey by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) shows that business confidence in the first quarter of the current financial year was at a record low, falling over 40 per cent since March.

“This is the lowest that the BCI has ever fallen in… 113 rounds (of the survey),” the think-tank said, adding that the trend was seen across all five sectors the survey tracks: consumer durables, consumer non-durables, intermediate goods, capital goods, and services. NCAER tracks 600 Indian companies to compute the composite index.

No major hit  

A total of 35 Nifty50 companies that had released results as of August 10, 2020 saw aggregate net profit  falling by 16.3% y-o-y

CLOSE TO ESTIMATES

Revenue declined 27.7 per cent overall and 28.4 per cent excluding the financial sector, according to MOFSL

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp