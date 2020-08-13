STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki's Alto crosses cumulative sales milestone of 40 lakh units

'Alto is India's first entry level car to become BS-VI compliant coupled with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation,' Maruti Suzuki claimed.

Published: 13th August 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 12:06 PM

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Thursday said its entry level small car Alto has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 40 lakh units.

Launched in September 2000, Alto has been the best most selling car for 16 consecutive years in India, the company said in a statement "Alto is the preferred choice of Indian car buyers with 76 per cent of Alto customers choosing it as their first car," it added.

Commenting on the feat, MSIL Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said,"Alto has been ranked as the No 1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car."

Over the years, he said, the brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with the customers and has become a strong symbol of pride.

"Alto is India's first entry level car to become BS-VI compliant coupled with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation," MSIL claimed.

It offers a fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG. The model is currently available at a price range of Rs 2.95 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki
