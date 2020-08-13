STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail inflation inches higher to 6.93 per cent in July

It is for the second consecutive month that the retail inflation has been above the RBI's comfort level.

Published: 13th August 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Food, retail, inflation, food price

For representational purposes (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s retail inflation for the month of July has gone up to 6.93 per cent, nearly a whole percentage point over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) targetted upper limit of 6 per cent. The rise in prices was driven mainly on account of a sharp increase food rates.  CPI-based retail inflation was 6.23 per cent in June.

According to government data released on Thursday, food inflation increased to 9.62 per cent in July compared to 8.72 per cent in June. Food items have an overall weightage of 45.85 per cent in the consumer price index. Vegetable prices in July rose a sharp 11.29 per cent from 4 per cent in the previous month, while inflation for fruits stood at 0.13 per cent compared to a 0.3 per cent rise in June.

Pulses prices rose by 15.92 per cent in July compared to 17.6 per cent in the previous month. Inflation in the transport and communication category rose to 9.95 per cent from 8.3 per cent. Experts predict that the trend will continue in August too. “The evolving trends for the ongoing month suggest that the CPI inflation may remain appreciably above 6 per cent in August, which would be the last inflation print available before the next scheduled MPC review, “ Aditi Nayar, economist with ICRA said.

Even the RBI has predicted that inflation would remain high in the September quarter, before cooling down in the second half of the financial year. In the recent Monetary Policy meet, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance.

“The MPC expects headline inflation to remain elevated in Q2:2020-21, but likely to ease in H2:2020-21, aided by favourable base effects,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said after the MPC meeting on 6 August. Meanwhile, the National Statistical Office said data collection has improved after the gradual lifting of the lockdown. “Availability of price data has improved. NSO collected prices from 95% urban  and 92% rural areas,” it said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Retail inflation Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp