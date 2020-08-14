STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon to sell prescription medicines in Bengaluru, may expand service to other cities soon

The online pharmacy sector which is poised to reach $2.7 billion by 2023 according to an EY report is currently dominated by startups like 1Mg, Pharmeasy, Netmeds, Medlife among others.

Published: 14th August 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

E-commerce giant, Amazon has ventured in the online medicine space  in India with the launch of ‘Amazon Pharmacy’ in Bengaluru. The service is likely to be extended to the other cities. 

Apart from the non-prescription, traditional Ayurvedic/Unani medicines that were available on the platform under Amazon healthstore category, the e-tailer will now sell prescription medicines.

“As a part of our commitment to fulfill the needs of customers, we are launching Amazon Pharmacy in Bangalore allowing customers to order prescription based medication in addition to over-the-counter medicines, basic health devices and Ayurveda medication from certified sellers. This is particularly relevant in present times as it will help customers meet their essential needs while staying safe at home,” Amazon India said in response to an emailed query.

Amazon Pharmacy is already operational in several countries including US, UK and Canada. In US, Amazon acquired  an e-pharma startup, 'PillPack,' three yaers ago, to gain access to the growing market. In India, the e-pharma market has witnessed further consolidation with the mergers and acquisitions in the space. 

The online pharmacy sector which is poised to reach $2.7 billion by 2023 according to an EY report is currently dominated by startups like 1Mg, Pharmeasy, Netmeds, Medlife among others.

The e-pharmacies have  driven sales through omni-channel commerce by either having their own physical stores or tying-up with registered brick and mortar stores. Bengaluru based Medlife recently acquired Myra, a two-hour medicine delivery service  whereas another major player, Netmeda had acquired an online doctor consultation app, JustDoc.

Besides, Reliance was also reportedly in talks with Chennai based Netmeds to acquire a controlling stake in the firm.

Apart from the M&As, the e-pharmacies have also added a host of features like doctor consultations, voice assistants, diagnostics among others. Although India doesn’t have a separate law for the e-pharma sector, the draft rules state that the retailers need to have a valid license to be able to sell prescription drugs. The e-pharmacies have  driven sales through omni-channel commerce by either having their own physical stores or tying-up with registered brick and mortar stores.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amazon Bengaluru Amazon Pharmacy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp