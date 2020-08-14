STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyundai India launches 'mobility membership program'

The company also announced that it would be conducting a special ‘Freedom Drive’ to celebrate Independence Day this year.

Published: 14th August 2020

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched a “mobility membership program” which it says has been designed to provide a one-stop solution for smart ownership and lifestyle needs of its customers. Under the scheme, Hyundai customers will be offered exclusive deals and benefits from different brands. 

The company also announced that it would be conducting a special ‘Freedom Drive’ to celebrate Independence Day this year. The drive will see the company offer special services like complete car sanitization and other value-added services for eight days, from August 14 to August 21. 

Meanwhile, the company said that is mobility membership programme offers benefits ranging from discounts on car accessories and car rentals to discounts on shopping, wellness, food, travel, electronics and even on e-learning courses.

In the initial stage, the program will be available for all the new customers who purchase a Hyundai car on or after August 13, while in the later stage, the membership  initiative’s benefits will also be extended to its older customers. 

