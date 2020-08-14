STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolls out faceless tax appeals

New platform to limit interaction between officials and taxpayers, bring down harassment 

Published: 14th August 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to maintain transparency in tax assessment and to prevent harassment of taxpayers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a platform which enables a range of new services including a faceless tax assessment, and appeal system along with a taxpayers charter.

Launched at an event called ‘Transparent Taxation - Honoring The Honest’, the platform will remove many avenues for tax harassment by officials. “Faceless assessment and the taxpayers charter came into force from Thursday, whereas the faceless appeal service will be available from September 25,” PM Modi said in his video conference address, adding that the new reform will instill a sense of fearlessness among the honest taxpayers.

This means all income tax cases picked up for scrutiny will be assessed electronically via the National e-Assessment Centre, where a central computer picks up tax returns based on risk parameters and mismatches, and then allots them randomly to a team of officers to take it through the process of scrutiny.

The tax department claims this move will substantially reduce interaction between taxpayers and tax authorities during assessment proceedings, and thus reduce any chance of corruption or harassment. The assessment scheme is not new and was launched on October 7, 2019.  

However, initially, only 58,319 cases were taken up under the scheme. From Thursday, the scheme will be implemented for all cases. And while doing so, the tax department has restricted scrutiny power to only a small set of officials.

But the reform will not be applicable for cases relating to search and seizure as well as international tax charges, which will stay outside the ambit of faceless scrutiny. While experts have lauded the step, they note that much reform is also required in international taxation. “A lot needs to be done to streamline the issues faced by non- residents who invest in India and who are partnering for business in India. They need to have tax certainty. Almost every  transaction of large amount ends up in litigation. This is a great deterrent,” said  Daksha Bakshi  of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp