STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mahindra unveils all new Thar, launch on October 2

The diesel variants would be powered by 2.2 litre engine while the petrol trims would come with all new 2 litre powertrain.

Published: 15th August 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday unveiled the all new version of its iconic SUV Thar, which it plans to launch later this year.

The model, which comes with all new exteriors and interiors, will debut in the country on October 2.

The SUV would feature BSVI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains mated to six speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The diesel variants would be powered by 2.2 litre engine while the petrol trims would come with all new 2 litre powertrain.

While the diesel motor will generate 120 HP of power, the petrol Thar will see an output of 150 HP of hauling strength.

"Today, with the unveiling of the all-new Thar, we rewrite history once again. The model is firmly rooted in our rich automotive heritage and upholds the Mahindra DNA in its purest form," M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka said.

The model has been designed and engineered in India and even most of the components used in the vehicle have been sourced locally, he noted.

The model, which will be rolled out from the company's Nashik plant, will not only attract die-hard Thar enthusiasts, but will also appeal to all those people who have always dreamt of owning an iconic vehicle, with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV, M&M said.

The new Thar comes with a hard top, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top.

It also features new seating options -- 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats. Other features include, 4X4 capability, drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and safety features like dual airbags and hill-hold and hill descent control, among others.

"With the all-new Thar, we aim to protect this legacy with superior performance both on and off the tarmac, advanced technology features, excellent safety and everyday ride comfort, all adding to the unadulterated driving pleasure of a true-blue modern SUV," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahindra SUV Thar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp