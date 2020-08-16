STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown led to rise in sewing machine sales: Usha

Consumer durables major Usha International’s sewing machine division is eying a 10 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal year.

A sewing machine by USHA

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Consumer durables major Usha International’s sewing machine division is eying a 10 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal year. The growth in the masks and PPE kits industry, and a surge in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) activities during the lockdown has boosted demand for sewing machines. 

“We are witnessing a 20-25 per cent growth in demand of our products during the lockdown. This is bringing good business,” Parveen Kumarr Sahni, senior vice-president, sewing machines business, Usha International told this publication, “We noticed that sewing and quilting as a hobby has risen significantly during the lockdown.” Sahni said that the demand was now actually more than available supply, and that the company was facing issues in catering to this rising demand due to a labour shortage, supply chain disruptions and other restrictions.

Only 60 per cent of their capacity is being used currently, he noted. In the long run, the company aims to double its business over the next five years. Besides strengthening its position in the domestic market, Usha also plans to foray overseas. “Currently, we are exporting some of our products to neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka. Going forward, we plan to venture into new markets,” said Sahni. 

He added that the sewing machine industry, which is mainly unorganised, is set to grow manifold over the next five years and that Usha was well poised to grab a lion’s share of it. Apart from new products oriented towards evolving needs of new age customers, the brand is also investing in creating awareness and providing training on the utility of sewing machines to create a larger market. 

