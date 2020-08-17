STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IHCL joins hands with Tata Power for supply of solar energy to Mumbai hotels

Published: 17th August 2020 01:17 PM

Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha

Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday said it has joined hands with Tata Power for supply of solar energy for its Mumbai hotels as part of strategy to focus on sustainable and cost-efficient business practices.

The company has signed a solar energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with TP Kirnali Solar Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Company Ltd, IHCL said in a statement.

"IHCL hotels in Mumbai, namely The Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End and Taj Wellington Mews, will get approximately 60 per cent energy from green source and will reduce nearly 22.9 million kg of carbon dioxide emissions on an annual basis," it added.

This agreement is valid for a period of 25 years, the statement said.

"This initiative is in line with the company's focus on adopting sustainable and cost-efficient business practices, while leveraging group-wide synergies and competencies," IHCL managing director and chief executive Puneet Chhatwal said.

The company is pleased to collaborate with Tata Power, which is a leader in clean energy generation, he added.

"We are glad to collaborate with IHCL to reduce their carbon footprint and reaffirm the Tata Group's commitment for sustainability.

"Presently, the association is limited to IHCL properties in Mumbai and we look forward to working closely with them for covering all their facilities across India," Tata Power managing director and CEO Praveer Sinha said.

Sustainability is a prerequisite to IHCL operations and in the last four years, the company has increased its renewable energy mix from 7 per cent to 25 per cent, the statement said.

