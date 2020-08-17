STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Insurers step up cyber risk coverage in post-pandemic digital world

This leads to an increased cyber threat exposure, especially to new users, the elderly or less tech savvy,” explained TA Ramalingam, chief technical officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Published: 17th August 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cashing in on the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown that has forced companies and individuals to work from home, insurance companies have rolled out a host of plans to cover victims of cyber attacks. From someone accessing your emails remotely, malware attack or fraudulent transactions, the policies provided by insurers have become all the more mandatory as individuals and businesses become heavily reliant on digital technologies.

“Post the lockdown more and more individuals are using digital means to process payments. With social distancing the exchange of physical money has reduced even further as online methods of payment are taking on a much larger role. This leads to an increased cyber threat exposure, especially to new users, the elderly or less tech savvy,” explained TA Ramalingam, chief technical officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

He added that a major challenge is that people are not aware that a cyber cover for individuals exists which can act as a tool to mitigate and reduce losses from cyber-attacks. We are hoping that more people become aware about this insurance as it is a well-rounded product for the protection of individuals against cyber risks,” Ramalingam said.

Currently, Bajaj Allianz and HDFC ERGO are the two key players which are providing cyber insurance covers for various incidents including identity theft , social media cover, cyber stalking, malware attack, phishing and data and privacy breach by third-party cover. The loss of an individual’s finances, reputation, damage to mental health are also taken cognizance of.

So far, in India, only corporates and financial institutions have opted for cyber insurance cover, however, with increased digital payments and remote work models, the individuals may also opt for such polices. “The sum Insured for the cover ranges from `1 lakh to `1 crore. The premium for this policy is quite affordable and ranges between `662 and `8,933 (excluding GST),” Ramalingam told this publication.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cyber risk coverage
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp