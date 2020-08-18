STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Aviation to automobile, big brands across globe suffer due to coronavirus

BMW will cut 6,000 jobs while Nissan plans to shut a factory in Barcelona that employs 3,000. 

Published: 18th August 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

American Airlines

Image used for representational purpose ( (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Shuttered shops, idle production lines, grounded planes -- the coronavirus pandemic has devastated several industries, not least the aviation and automobile sectors, but also retail and energy.

Here is a recap of some major casualties, amid layoffs, bankruptcies and rescue plans: 

Crash landing

Among the big-hitters in crisis in the air transport sector are two Latin American carriers, including the region's biggest airline LATAM, and Colombia's Avianca, both of which have filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

Virgin Australia has also collapsed, going into administration.

Smaller airlines have gone under too, including South Africa's Comair and South African Airways (SAA), Britain's Flybe and four subsidiaries of Norwegian Air Shuttle.

Others are surviving but with layoffs: more than 41,000 job losses have been announced at American Airlines, up to 36,000 at United Airlines, 22,000 at Germany's Lufthansa, at least 19,000 at Air Canada, 12,000 at British Airways, 10,000 at American Delta Air Lines, 6,000 at Australia's Qantas, 5,000 at Scandinavia's SAS, and 4,500 at Britain's EasyJet.

Several others have also shed thousands of jobs, including Britain's Virgin Atlantic (3,150) and Ireland's Ryanair (3,250).

US plane manufacturer Boeing has announced 16,000 layoffs, and Canada's Bombardier 2,500. 

In the engine sector, General Electric and Britain's Rolls-Royce have also slashed 12,600 and 9,000 jobs respectively.

Some governments have stepped in to limit the damage: Germany has flown to the rescue of Lufthansa and Condor, France and the Netherlands have done the same for Air France-KLM, while Italy has decided to nationalise Alitalia.

Bumpy ride

The automobile industry has also taken a massive hit from the pandemic. In the biggest signs of crisis, Renault is to axe 15,000 jobs, and car rental giant Hertz has filed for bankruptcy.

BMW will cut 6,000 jobs while Nissan plans to shut a factory in Barcelona that employs 3,000. 

Sweden's Volvo Group, which makes heavy trucks, will slash 4,100 jobs worldwide, and in Britain more than 6,000 jobs will go at Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, Bentley and McLaren.

Battered brands

The pandemic has been fatal for many brands as they had to close shops amid lockdowns.

In Britain, shopping centre owner Intu has gone into administration, as has rent-to-own retailer BrightHouse and outlets for department store chain Debenhams, which has also axed 2,500 jobs. 

Other casualties include Marks and Spencer, the retail chain selling clothes and food, which will cut around 7,000 jobs over the next three months, department store chain John Lewis, to axe 1,300, and Travis and Perkins, a construction and DIY materials retailer, to shed 2,500.

In Germany, the department store chain Karstadt Kaufhof will close a third of its shops and lay off 6,000 employees.

In France clothing brands including Andre, Naf Naf and Camaieu have gone into administration, as has furniture retailer Alinea.

In the catering sector, Britain's The Restaurant Group is closing 125 outlets and losing 3,000 jobs and Pizza Express is shuttering 67 restaurants and losing 1,100 jobs. Vacuum cleaner maker Dyson will cut 15 percent of its UK workforce and eliminate 900 jobs globally.

Other hard-hit sectors

The energy sector is suffering. British giant BP has announced plans to axe nearly 10,000 jobs, while domestic providers Centrica and OVO will shed 5,000 and 2,600 jobs respectively. 

In the US, Texan drilling group Diamond Offshore and hydrocarbon exploration group Petroleum Corporation have filed for bankruptcy.

In the digital sector, ride-hailing giant Uber plans to get rid of 6,700 workers and rival Lyft nearly 1,000. Airbnb and TripAdvisor have fired around 25 percent of their workforce. Professional social network LinkedIn will cut 960 jobs, or six percent of its workforce

Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel also plans to lay off a quarter of its employees -- more than 15,000 posts -- and British postal service the Royal Mail will scrap 2,000.

In the aid sector, Oxfam will close 18 offices and cut nearly 1,500 jobs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Economy sales fall automobile loss coronavirus airlines
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp