STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

People’s Bank of China picks up minor stake in ICICI bank for Rs 15 crore

In March, the Chinese bank increased its stake in home loan lender HDFC Ltd to over 1 per cent, creating a flutter in the Indian market.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has picked up a minor 0.006 per cent stake in ICICI Bank by investing Rs 15 crore in its recently concluded Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP). Even as the investment made by PBoC is too small to worry about, it comes at a time when relationship between the two Asian nations have worsened since the Galwan valley border stand off. India has already made efforts to curb Chinese investment and takeover of domestic companies besides banning dozens of apps. 

According to reports, the Chinese central bank was among the 357 institutional investors that subscribed to the issue. According to regulatory filings, the prominent investors in ICICI’s QIP are Government of Singapore, Morgan Investment and Societe Generale. Interestingly, this is not the first time when the Chinese bank’s investment in an Indian lender has raised eyebrows.

People’s Bank of China has got a lot of flak when it increased its stake in India’s largest mortgage lender HDFC to over 1 per cent when earlier in March this year. A few trade bodies had then alleged that the investment was a part of bigger design by China. 

The central government, too, had then revised India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy which said that investments from China will now require a clearance from the Centre. Later in June, it the Chinese bank reportedly sold its stake in HDFC.

“The investments made by People’s Bank of China in ICICI and HDFC is very negligible. It is a routine exercise by cash-rich financial entities to diversify their fund,” said a senior banking official  requesting anonymity. Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) strongly criticised the move stating that China has designed a well-planned strategy to make an intrusion into the Indian banking sector.

Meagre Amount 
The investments made by People’s Bank of China in ICICI is very negligible and is seen as a routine exercise by cash-rich entities

Lobbys Worried
Strongly criticising ICICI Bank for allowing Chinese investment, CAIT said the Centre should devise a policy to protect banking sector

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Peoples Bank of China ICICI Bank HDFC
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp