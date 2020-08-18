STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pradhan asks steel industry to enhance spending to boost consumption, create jobs

Speaking on the migrant workers, Pradhan said the industry must take steps to provide them low-cost houses and better pay.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asked the industry stakeholders to prepare a plan to enhance investment that will boost steel consumption and create new job opportunities in the country.

He was speaking at a webinar on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat: Fostering Steel Usage in Housing and Construction and Aviation Sector', organised by the Ministry of Steel in association with industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Referring to COVID-19 outbreak, Pradhan said, "I believe, we have been able to control the situation and you all (industry) have played a big role in it. In the coming days, providing employment opportunities will be a big challenge".

The minister suggested the industry to prepare a plan so that states and private industry can increase their spending, saying it will be very beneficial in creating more jobs.

Higher spending in projects will also lead to an increase in steel usage, Pradhan said.

He further said the government has already announced several infrastructure projects across sectors, including rail, road, aviation, gas pipeline, and housing, where steel can find its usage.

Speaking on the migrant workers, Pradhan said the industry must take steps to provide them low-cost houses and better pay.

He appealed to steel industry leaders to partner with the government in providing low-cost housing for migrant labourers.

"Leaving the 1 lakh houses of Urban Development Ministry, we can also make low-cost steel-intensive houses. I believe PSUs like SAIL (for example) can take benefits of schemes of the government and build houses in its premises for them," he said.

State governments can also give away some land for construction of low-cost steel-intensive houses for the poor.

This will lead to increased use of steel in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan steel
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp