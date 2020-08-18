STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zee Q1 net profit dips 95% to Rs 29 crore, Subhash Chandra to be Chairman Emeritus

Its domestic subscription revenues grew by 6.2 per cent on a higher base, primarily led by Zee5 subscription revenue.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra

Subhash Chandra (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 29 crore for the quarter ended June, down 95 per cent from Rs 530 crore in Q1 FY20.

In another development, Additional Director R Gopalan was appointed as the Chairman of the board of directors after Subhash Chandra resigned as the Non-Executive Director after 27 years of founding the company. He will continue as Chairman Emeritus from tomorrow.

In regulatory filings, Zee said its total income in the April to June quarter dipped by 36 per cent to Rs 1,338 crore from Rs 2,112 crore in the same period a year ago. Advertisement revenues dropped by 64 per cent to Rs 421 crore from Rs 1,187 crore.

Zee said there has been a strong bounce back in viewership shares across the network post-COVID-19 lockdown and the broadcaster enjoys 19.2 per cent all-India entertainment share over the last four weeks.

Its domestic subscription revenues grew by 6.2 per cent on a higher base, primarily led by Zee5 subscription revenue.

In accordance with government directives, COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have started to relax, enabling content production to commence. This is expected to result in an increase in business activity for the group, the company said.

The group has also taken various steps aimed at augmenting liquidity, conserving cash including various cost-saving initiatives and sale of non-core and other assets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Subhash Chandra Zee
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp