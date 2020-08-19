STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's pharma market to grow by 12 to 14 per cent in three years: KPMG

In March, the government announced a 1.3 billion fund to encourage domestic manufacture of pharma ingredients.

Published: 19th August 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Online pharmacies

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's domestic pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow by 12 to 14 per cent in the next three years while the export market may grow by 8 to 14 per cent, according to a new report by professional services firm KPMG.

Backed by a 41 billion dollar pharma industry, the country ranks as the third-largest market globally by volume and 13 largest by value. The epidemiological transition from communicable diseases to noncommunicable diseases in the country is driving the pharma market.

At the same time, said the report, India is a key component of the global life sciences industry.

Its manufacturers are one of the largest sources of generic drugs, supplying 50 per cent of global demand for a range of vaccines, 40 per cent of generic demand in the United States -- where Indian firms are expanding -- and 25 per cent of UK medicines.

However, there have been calls for a more robust domestic industry. This is particularly timely as the COVID-19 crisis emphasises the importance of localising parts of the value chain and ensuring multiple sourcing close to consumers.

In March, the government announced a 1.3 billion fund to encourage domestic manufacture of pharma ingredients.

This follows severe supply chain disruption amid the coronavirus pandemic due to India's dependence on imports from abroad. About 70 per cent of the country's active pharma ingredients (APIs) and 60 per cent of penicillin are imported from other Asian countries.

The government is aiming to increase healthcare spending through schemes like Ayushman Bharat. The country also aims to increase its public health spending to 2.5 per cent of its GDP by 2025.

The rising level of health consciousness among people and their awareness of treatment options as well as modern medicines are also contributing towards the growth of the Indian pharma industry.

Long known as a low-cost manufacturing location, the confidence in product quality has been a challenge. However, said the KPMG report, new safeguards on manufacturing and product standards are providing much-needed reassurance to customers at home and abroad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India pharmaceuticals pharma market KPMG coronavirus medicine pharma industry
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp