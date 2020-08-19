Sanitaryware firm Roca aims to double business in India

Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: Sanitaryware and bathroom products maker, Roca aims to double its revenue in the next five years in India. To achieve the target, the Spanish company has chalked out a long-term plan and on a

priority basis and it will also be focusing on increasing its exports from India, said KE Ranganathan, managing director, ROCA Bathroom Products.

“Presently, Roca Group worldwide procures only three per cent of production made in India for global markets. This is expected to touch 10 per cent level in 3-4 years,” Ranganathan said. “Our global customers are keenly looking at increasing their sourcing from India, given the Covid-19 fall-out.

Also, with cost competitiveness and high quality products ,we are well poised to ramp up exports in the year ahead. Our 8 Indian factories make sanitaryware, plastics and faucets for bathrooms meeting global standards,” he added.

Roca exports to countries like USA, Australia, Europe, South Africa, South America, and Malaysia. The company aims to increase its market share with deeper penetration in rural markets, expansion of showrooms and increase brand visibility through TVC.

“We see the demand rising in the year 2021 onwards, post Covid rebound. We continue to invest heavily on expansion of our manufacturing units, acquisitions of facilities including greenfield and innovations of products,” he said. Currently, Roca has over 30 per cent market share in the organised sanitaryware segment market in the country.

The company claimed that the market is recovering at a faster rate and they expect to reach their pre-covid levels by September. Innovative product launches like e-taps or foot-operated taps and electronic flushing urinals for public places, designed specifically to cater to the needs of customers during the pandemic has helped the company in attracting customers. “We are confident of returning back to growth in revenues by Oct-Nov period,” Ranganathan said.