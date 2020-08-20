Food delivery back to 80 per cent of pre-covid level, says Zomato survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite a slump in online food delivery orders by 80 per cent due to the pandemic, the industry is well on its path to recovery with the overall sector clocking a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of around 75-80 per cent of its pre-Covid levels, a survey by Zomato said.

The survey also reported that online food delivery orders have crossed the 200 million mark since the lockdown began, with Zomato alone clocking 70 million orders since March 25.

Even as the sporadic lockdowns continue to disrupt operations, recovery trends are strong and are expected to hit pre- Covid levels in the next 2-3 months, Zomato said.

“With companies giving employees the option to work from home, there has been a mass exodus of people from metros to other cities across India. One in every five customers in metros (pre-COVID) have opened their app from a smaller town recently,” it said.