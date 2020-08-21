MSIL, IIM-B to incubate tech start-ups

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) to incubate startups working on technology-based innovations that can be applied in the mobility sector.

The collaboration will be a 3-month (pre-incubation) and 6-month (incubation) engagement, Maruti Suzuki said in a BSE filing. In 2019, the auto maor launched MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) which supports startups byco-creating innovative business solutions in the mobility space.

According to MSIL, these solutions help to efficiently bring in technological advancements relevant to automobile business. “Mobility startup incubation program addresses the needs of early stage startups, which have potential of becoming large-scale businesses. This partnership with IIMB will spearhead innovation in mobility space,” it said.