STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SC worried IBC will wipe out dues of bankrupt companies

The bench said telcos could not use spectrum without paying dues.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image.for representation (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern on the possibility of over Rs 57,000 crore in AGR dues owed by bankrupt telecom operators being wiped out in the IBC process. During the day’s proceedings, the SC bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah continued examining the status of the companies under insolvency, such as Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications (RCom), Aircel, and Videocon Telecommunications.

These, and other smaller license-holders, owe a cumulative Rs 57,000 crore as AGR dues. Observing that trading in spectrum is different from selling it under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the apex court questioned whether a liability like AGR dues could be wound up, under the guise of selling spectrum. It also noted that telecom firms could not use their licenses if they do not first pay the dues. 

“Without paying for the horse, telecos are taking a ride. Unless dues are paid, nobody can start using the spectrum,” bench said. It had earlier noted that it was “extremely worried that almost entire AGR dues will be wiped out in the IBC process”.  The bench pointed out that after the spectrum is sold under a resolution plan under the IBC, the new user of the license will extinguish any pending demand against the spectrum assets in question.

Meanwhile, the hearing also saw the court direct the Department of Telecom (DoT) to all details of spectrum allocated to Reliance Communication (RCom) and Aircel since 1999, including all instances of spectrum sharing. 

Senior advocate Ravi Kadam, appearing for Aircel Monitoring Committee, also told the court that the right to use spectrum is an asset, and in order to keep the company running, this right will be sold up the on approval of the resolution plan. He also argued that Aircel’s resolution process has been concluded, since UV Asset Reconstruction Company (UVARC’s) plan has been approved. The dues of the DoT has been recognised by the Committee Of Creditors (CoC). He also submitted that the company has the power to transfer the right to use. 

Divided opinion
The Centre had earlier told the top court that there was a difference of opinion between the telecom department and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on the sale of spectrum during NCLT hearings

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AGR dues IBC process
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp