STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Digi-economy gaining currency fast: MIT adviser

K P Krishnan, former secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said digitisation of currency will “seriously challenge traditional structures.

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bitcoins, cryptocurrency

For representational purposes.

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Does cryptocurrency have the potential to replace fiat (government-backed) money in the near future with an increasing interest of major technology companies in the former, such as Facebook launching Libra? Michael Casey, advisor to Media Labs at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), argued that one could expect a “multi-currency world in the digital framework and that there is no doubt that the world is heading towards a digitalised economy”. 

KP Krishnan, former secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said digitisation of currency will “seriously challenge traditional structures. Trust in currency is at the heart of all functions of Central banks,” he said, speaking on ‘Redefining Money for a Digital future’ in a virtual forum organised by the Synergia Foundation. 

Casey said that with China’s Central Bank integrating digital currency wallets into existing retail bank accounts, there could be a shift in global currency. “The US leadership in the world is being challenged under an isolationist President.

With the ongoing pandemic whether the Chinese Yuan emerges as a challenge to USD needs to be seen,” he added. B Sriram, Director, ICICI Bank and former managing director, State Bank of India, said a shift from fiat money to cryptocurrency would require “financial literacy, ecosystem and consumer mindset, which is largely cash-driven,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cryptocurrency
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp