STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

OIL logs Rs 249 crore loss in Q1 on slump in oil prices

OIL produced 0.75 million tonnes of crude oil in April-June, down marginally from 0.81 million tonnes a year back.

Published: 22nd August 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Oil India Limited. (Photo| PTI)

Oil India Limited. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Oil India Ltd, the nation's second largest state oil and gas producer, logged second quarterly loss in its history in April-June after crude oil prices slumped to lower than cost of production.

OIL had a net loss of Rs 248.61 crore in first quarter of 2020-21 fiscal as compared to a net profit of Rs 624.80 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

"This is the second quarterly loss in OIL history. We had a quarterly loss in 2018-19 fiscal," OIL Director-Finance Harish Madhav said on Saturday.

The loss was primarily due to price realised for oil the company produced dropped to USD 30.43 per barrel in the June quarter as compared to USD 66.33 a barrel price realised a year back, he said.

"Our cost of production is around USD 32-33 per barrel and a drop in price was the primary reason for the loss in Q1," he said.

OIL produced 0.75 million tonnes of crude oil in April-June, down marginally from 0.81 million tonnes a year back.

Natural gas output too was marginally lower at 0.68 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 0.71 bcm in Q1 2019-20.

He said natural gas price realisation during Q1 FY21 reduced to USD 2.39 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) from USD 3.23 in the previous quarter.

OIL's cost of production for natural gas is around USD 2.3 per mmBtu.

"Gas price realisation was fine but it was the substantial drop in oil prices that resulted in loss in Q1," he said.

Turnover in April-June reduced to Rs 1,874.48 crore from Rs 3,496.0 crore in the same period last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oil India
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp