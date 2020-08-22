STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

WordPress Founder slams Apple for cutting off updates

Apple charges App developers 30 per cent fee on purchases on its App Store but ironically, WordPress does not sell anything.

Published: 22nd August 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Apple, Apple corporation

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Apple has cut off all updates to the WordPress app on its App Store, its Founder Matt Mullenweg tweeted on Saturday, saying Apple will not approve updates until his app includes in-app payment options.

WordPress lets people build and manage websites and blogs for free, and also sells portal domain names. Mullenweg accused Apple of cutting off the ability to update the app to get its 30 per cent fee on the App Store.

"Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent... we were locked by App Store," he tweeted.

"To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again we had to commit to support in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions," he added.

Apple charges App developers 30 per cent fee on purchases on its App Store but ironically, WordPress does not sell anything.

"I am a big believer in the sanctity of licenses. (Open source relies on licenses and copyright.) We agreed to this license when we signed up for (and stayed in) the app store, so going to follow and abide by the rules. Not looking to skirt it, hence doing what they asked us to," Mullenweg elaborated.

Ben Thompson who is the owner of Stratechery, a subscription-based newsletter/podcast featuring commentary on tech and media news, also slammed Apple.

"I am admittedly puzzled as to why Apple is denying me updates to the open source app for my open source web site because one user of that app happens to sell domains. Also, I thought Apple wasn't going to hold bug updates hostage anymore?" he tweeted.

"To be clear, the app doesn't sell anything, and why would it? It's an open source project. Apple is requiring the addition of functionality that has no plausible reason to exist," he added.

Top media trade body Digital Content Next that includes newspapers like The New York Times and The Washington Post this week joined the fight against Apple for its unfair and allegedly anti-competitive App Store policies.

News publishers joined the companies and app developers like Fortnite game owner Epic Games that has filed a lawsuit against Apple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Apple WordPress app App Store Matt Mullenweg
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp