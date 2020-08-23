STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Despite accident, Air India Express remains an attractive for bidders

The Centre, which announced its disinvestment plan, recently extended the deadline to submit an expression of interest for the airline till August 31.

Published: 23rd August 2020 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Air India Express flight

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the tragedy of August 7 dealt Air India Express (AIE) a blow, it has not clipped the wings of the profit-making low-budget airline by any account. Ever since posting a profit of Rs 362 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal with just 19 aircrafts, the company has been on an upward trajectory. Though the profit margin saw a decline, it was primarily due to the airline's decision to expand its fleet, which has reached 25 now -- 17 owned by AIE and eight on lease.

Since the aircraft involved in the crash was insured, it will not burn a big hole in AIE's coffer. "The only financial loss the company will have to endure in the immediate future is the sharp rise in insurance premium, apart from the loss caused by the privation of an aircraft from the fleet," said a source. The
operational loss too will not be as damaging with the weekly departures of the airline dropping close to 300 from 690 due to the pandemic. "Also, there will always be a standby aircraft as per standard operating procedure of the company," added the source.

The airline at present has a shortage of crew after 50-odd staffers contracted Covid-19 after handling evacuees under Vande Bharat Mission. AIE has around 1,500 employees for its 25 aircrafts, with 60 employees being allotted to each aircraft, which is the lowest in the industry. The commercial passenger load, which is 85 per cent, has not seen any major drop. It has also maintained its track record of 90 per cent on-time performance by conducting services even to Kozhikode soon after the accident.

So, despite the accident, AIE is an attractive lot for bidders who wish to buy the group. The Centre, which announced its disinvestment plan, recently extended the deadline to submit an expression of interest for the airline till August 31 due to the pandemic situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India Express
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp