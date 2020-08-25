STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Apple to ramp up festive sales with 1st India online store: Report

Apple, which has already started manufacturing certain iPhone models in India, has reportedly already worked out locations for its retail stores in the country as well.

Published: 25th August 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Apple, Apple corporation

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Apple appears to be eying a fair share of the festive sales in India this year as the iPhone maker is planning to make its long planned online store in the country a reality soon, the media reported.

While there was no official confirmation yet from the company, a Bloomberg report on Tuesday said Apple is preparing to open the online store in the country as early as next month.

Soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet decided to ease the 30 per cent local sourcing norm in single-brand retail (SBRT) last year, Apple told IANS that the company was eager to serve Indian consumers "online and in-store with the same experience and care that Apple customers around the world enjoy."

"We appreciate the support and hard work by Prime Minister Modi and his team to make this possible and we look forward to one day welcoming customers to India's first Apple retail store," the company said.

The earlier requirement for foreign companies to source 30 per cent of production locally was believed to be the primary reason why Apple chose to sell its products in India through third party sellers for this long.

Apple had originally planned to start online sales within months of removing this restriction, but the Covid-19 pandemic reportedly played its part in delaying those plans, MacRumors reported.

Apple, which has already started manufacturing certain iPhone models in India, has reportedly already worked out locations for its retail stores in the country as well.

TechCrunch first reported in January that Apple would open an online store in India to start official direct sales of its devices in the third quarter this year.

Apple is likely to open its first physical store in Mumbai next year.

Bullish on its growth in India, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly said in February that the company is set to open its first branded retail store in the country in 2021.

"I don't want somebody else to run the brand for us," he told investors at the annual shareholder meeting.

"We wouldn't be a very good partner in retail. We like to do things our way," the Apple CEO mentioned.

Apple currently has third-party reseller outlets to sell its range of devices in the country.

The plan for opening owned stores will certainly help Apple in giving a controlled experience of its devices and services as it intends and designed them to be in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Apple Apple online store
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp