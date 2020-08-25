STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GDP woes: India’s potential growth may have shrunk below six per cent

Economists say it may take at least three to five years to regain seven per cent levels.

Published: 25th August 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

GDP

For representational purposes. (File photo)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

Next week, the government will release GDP data that one would rather not see. We've been forewarned about the devastating 16-25 per cent de-growth of the quarter gone by, so that's not the real worry. Trouble is, India's potential GDP, unhelpfully, is being reduced to a rump with economists pegging it to have slowed to 6 per cent already.   

Potential GDP is the level of output an economy can crank out under low and stable inflation and is different from the annual growth projection. Until recently, India's medium-term potential growth was 7-8 per cent, but according to Tanvee Gupta Jain, Economist, UBS Securities, it's now expected to trend lower at 5.75-6.25 per cent, but still compares favourably with other emerging markets such as Brazil (2.0-2.5 per cent), Russia (1.5-2 per cent), Indonesia (5.2-5.6 per cent), and China (5.5-6 per cent). 

But none can blame all our economic misfortunes on the pandemic-led disruption as our growth woes were intensified partly due to inherent problems such as the financial sector mess and stress among households amid reduced income levels. Together, they affected consumption and fixed investment constituting 60 and 27 per cent of GDP respectively. 

For instance, as Gupta explains, households' balance sheet deteriorated as they funded consumption taking higher leverage, which shot up an estimated 23 per cent of personal disposable income in FY20 from 16 per cent in FY12 and dipping into their savings that down to 17 per cent of GDP in FY20 from 24 per cent of GDP in FY12. The bottomline is, the spillover effect will likely stretch a few years at least and that's bad news for potential growth prospects. 

That said, 7 per cent growth remains on the horizon provided investments and productivity gain ground, if India integrates into the global supply chain and if the government changes its focus from repair to growth by undertaking more growth-supportive reforms such as the recent corporate tax rate cuts. That's because, estimates of potential growth are influenced by government policy and reforms. So, Gupta believes that given the fiscal constraints and sluggish investment cycle, 

boosting growth beyond six per cent without improving potential growth over the next 3-5 years will 
entail widening of macro stability risks (inflation, current account deficit, and fiscal deficit) and is unsustainable. Meanwhile, though economists are certain about Q1 growth contraction, they don't tell us if April-June was the kitchen sink quarter, where all bad news gets out once and for all, or if we'll have more such quarters during the fiscal. 

Unlike April and May that saw total lockdown, the economy has been gradually opening up, which means, growth in subsequent quarters is unlikely to be as disappointing as Q1. Still, the first quarter loss in national output is so large that even if we do better later, the full fiscal will likely see the economy contracting by at least six per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GDP Economic Slowdown India Economic Growth
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp