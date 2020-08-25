STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government should cancel licences if dues not paid: Supreme Court

'If telcos are unwilling to pay, we will direct cancellation of spectrum allocation. How else is DoT supposed to deal with such an issue?' the bench asked.

Published: 25th August 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgement on the plea by telecom firms seeking a staggered payment schedule for their massive AGR dues, most of which remains unpaid. The day’s proceedings also saw the bench make a crucial observation: If spectrum trading guidelines mandate the clearing of dues before such transactions, then the government should cancel spectrum licenses where statutory dues have not been paid; these could then be auctioned off—possibly for a higher value.

In its submission to the bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer, and M R Shah, the Department of Telecom (DoT) had said that spectrum trading guidelines require the seller to satisfy all pending dues before the sale of spectrum. They also allow the DoT to seek dues on any revenues from such spectrum from both the seller and buyer, “jointly or severally”.

“If telcos are unwilling to pay, we will direct cancellation of spectrum allocation. How else is DoT supposed to deal with such an issue?” the bench asked. If the bench  decides in this direction in its final order, Bharti Airtel is set to get stuck with additional AGR liability due to its takeover of bankrupt Aircel’s and Videocon Communications’ spectrum licenses. 

Videocon owes Rs 1,376 crore, while Aircel owes a whopping Rs 12,289 crore. If Airtel does not pay up, it will lose a large portion of its spectrum resources and may have to bid for the same through a DoT auction.

As for Reliance Jio, which shares over 30 per cent of bankrupt Reliance Communications’ (RCom) spectrum, it had told the court earlier that it was willing to pay any dues arising from its use of the same, but that it would not pay any of RCom’s dues. 

Even in this case, Jio may still end up losing these assets, though. The court has expressed strong reservations about the sale of spectrum through the IBC process, noting that the new holder will end up with no encumbrances and AGR dues would be wiped out. The bench said it will clarify whether there will be any  additional liability for Jio and Airtel in its final order. This is likely to come before September 2, which is the day Justice Arun Mishra will retire.

Final order likely to come before September 2

The Supreme Court has reserved the judgement on the telecom adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case for a new date. While the bench has not mentioned any date, the judgement is expected to come before September 2, when Justice Arun Mishra will retire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Government AGR dues
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp