STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sebi orders impounding Rs 3.6 crore in insider trading case

During the investigation, Sebi found that the four entities made wrongful gains by trading in the scrip of IAL while in possession of UPSI pertaining to stock split.

Published: 25th August 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi has ordered impounding of wrongful gains worth Rs 3.6 crore from four entities related to a case of insider trading in the shares of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

In the order, Sebi said Rs 2.61 crore will be impounded, jointly and severally, from Dhiren Mahendrakumar Shah HUF, Amee Dhiren Shah and Affluence Fincon Service. Besides, Rs 97.36 lakh will be impounded from Infinium Motors (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd (IMGPL), a group firm of Infibeam Avenues.

An investigation was conducted into shares of Infibeam Avenues Ltd (IAL) for the November, 2016 to June, 2017 period to ascertain whether certain entities had traded in the scrips while in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI).

Trading in shares of a company while in possession of UPSI of the same violates provisions of the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.

During the investigation, Sebi found that the four entities made wrongful gains by trading in the scrip of IAL while in possession of UPSI pertaining to stock split.

It is prima facie established that Vishal Mehta, who is a promoter and also the managing director of Infibeam Avenues, had passed on UPSI to Malav Mehta, who had traded in the scrip on behalf of IMGPL, Sebi said in an order passed on Monday.

Vishal Mehta is also brother of Malav Mehta, a director in IMGPL and authorised to trade on behalf of IMGPL.

Sebi also said that Dhiren Mahendrakumar Shah (HUF), Amee Dhiren Shah and Affluence Fincon Service together called Dhiren Group are "connected persons" who were reasonably expected to have access to the UPSI.

A significant amount of Rs 50 crore had been invested by the Dhiren Group in IAL through a pre-IPO preferential allotment. This coupled with Affluence acting as the stock broker for IMGPL''s trades in IAL leads to a prima facie inference that Dhiren Group was connected to the promoters or directors of IAL and had access to the UPSI, as per the order.

Therefore, the trading in the scrip by IMGPL and Dhiren Group is prima facie in violation of the insider trading norms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted.

In a separate order, the regulator has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on MCS Share Transfer Agent Ltd for failing to provide documents required by the auditors appointed by Sebi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sebi insider trading Infibeam Avenues Ltd
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp