STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ministry of Commerce issues new rules for bids from neighbouring nations

This was decided with the aim of restricting participation from Chinese companies in sensitive public projects. 

Published: 26th August 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a new registration format for bidders from nations sharing a land border with India who want to participate in the public procurement process. 

According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) office memorandum on Tuesday, a bidder has to submit details on beneficial ownership; manufacturer and service provider; financial details for the last five fiscal years duly certified by a practicing chartered account in India; and details of contracts received in the last five years. 

The rules have also restricted ownership patterns for new directors or shareholders for such bidder companies. “In case of appointment of new director(s)/new shareholders with more than 10 per cent shares/change in controlling ownership interest or control through other means, the registration shall stand cancelled,” it added. 

Last month on July 23, the government had mandated that any entity from a country sharing a land border with India would be eligible to bid in any procurement process for goods or services only if it is registered with the competent authority. This was decided with the aim of restricting participation from Chinese companies in sensitive public projects. 

Now, bidders are also required to submit an application for security clearance, as per the format. The validity period of the registration would be 12 months from the date of issue. The government has amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable the imposition of these curbs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Ministry of Commerce DPIIT Loan moratorium
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp