Edtech companies rush to take advantage of pandemic market

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the pandemic, work from home and online learning has become the new normal. And edtech companies have become one of the biggest gainers amidst the crisis. The coronavirus has boosted growth of the sector significantly, and to cater to rising demand, the companies are also leveraging their services and introducing new products to enhance their outreach.

GlobalGyan Academy of Management Education, an Edtech startup, has witnessed a 325 per cent surge in the number of learners on its platforms amidst the lockdown. GlobalGyan says it reinforced its investments in content and technology platform recognising the potential. In the past four months, it has doubled the digital content portfolio and introduced several new features on its mobile learning apps.

“The company enabled 12,000 learners on its live and digital learning offerings during April to July, 2020, which was 4.25X of the corresponding numbers in the previous year. GlobalGyan also saw its paid users growing by 190 per cent,”said Srinivasa Addepalli, co-founder and CEO of GlobalGyan Academy. The start-up has launched several new programs to help its clients and learners cope with the new environment.

Eyeing the growing Indian market,TekMonks, a global software company, has also launched two new products specifically for the business and education market. Telescholr, a teaching software, will provide a complete school management system while Teleworkr is a solution for out-of-office workplaces.

Telescholr enables teachers, school management, and parents to have full control over the student’s activities, simultaneously ensuring that academic performance is not hindered. Vernacular versions can also be created. Telescholr is already being used by some schools in Delhi.