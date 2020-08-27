STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Over 15 lakh people covered under specialised COVID-19 policies: IRDAI chief

After watching the industry for some time, Irdai was compelled to come out with standard coronavirus policies -- Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak, Khuntia said.

Published: 27th August 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus testing. Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Need for demand-based insurance schemes has grown post the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 15 lakh people already being covered under the recently launched specialised COVID-19 policies, Irdai Chairman Subhash C Khuntia said on Thursday.

Insurers must come to the rescue of the policyholders during these difficult times, he added.

After watching the industry for some time, Irdai was compelled to come out with standard coronavirus policies -- Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak, Khuntia said.

He was speaking at industry chamber Ficci's annual insurance conference 'FINCON 2020: India Insurance in the post-COVID World', that took place virtually.

"We must understand that in difficult times, insurance companies have to come to the rescue of the policyholders.

It is the changing needs of the customers that we need to assess carefully, and we have to cater to that.

I am happy that all of you have collaborated in bringing out these products and we have allowed the pricing (freedom) to the insurance companies.

"More than 15 lakh lives have already being covered under these two products within a period of about a month and that shows what is the demand of the customers," he said.

Corona Kavach is a reimbursement-based policy, while Corona Rakshak is a fixed benefit cover against COVID-19.

The health insurance providers launched products after the first week of July, in compliance with Irdai's timeframe.

Urging insurers to play a greater role in bad times, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman asked them to be innovative both in terms of products and business operations.

He said there is a need for simple and transparent products to cater to the changing needs of the customers, and it will be easier for the distribution channels also to solicit business.

Khuntia highlighted that insurance industry operations are anti-cyclical in nature, meaning nobody needs protection in good times but wants to have adequate coverage as soon as emergencies or adverse times come.

So there is huge scope for the companies to do business and grow during these times, which will be good both for the public and insurers, he stressed.

The Irdai chief also tried to allay concerns raised by some insurers that the business prospects are likely to be dampened this year, saying insurers need to get out of this mindset and stop thinking that they should also float along with others as the economy is down.

Khuntia said there is a huge business opportunity from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as workers would like to ensure protection through group insurance policies, if they are not already covered, as and when they get back to work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IRDAI Coronavirus COVID COVID 19 Lockodown Pandemic
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp