STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Insolvency proceedings against Anil Ambani stayed

Meanwhile, the High Court issued notices to the Centre, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and the State Bank of India seeking their stand by October 6,

Published: 28th August 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani

Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Anil Ambani has been given a reprieve by the Delhi High Court, which on Thursday put on hold the personal insolvency resolution process (IRP) proceedings  initated against against him in relation to the recovery of two loans from SBI worth Rs 1,200 crore.

According to the bank, which moved the bankruptcy court earlier this month, Ambani had given personal guarantees for two loans worth Rs 565 crore and Rs 635 crore extended to his companies RCom and Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL) respectively, in August 2016.

On Thursday, the bench comprising Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar of the Delhi High Court stayed the IRP,  but also restrained Ambani from “transferring, alienating, encumbering or disposing of his assets or legal rights and interests therein till the next date of hearing”.

Meanwhile, the High Court issued notices to the Centre, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and the State Bank of India seeking their stand by October 6, when the case is to come up for hearing next. The court said that these proceedings would continue in relation to the corporate debtor (the companies), and the liability of the petitioner-personal guarantor may also be examined by the IRP at that time. “However, proceedings... under Part 3 of the IBC shall remain stayed,” it said. Ambani in his plea has challenged the constitutionality of the relevant regulations which had been passed by the Government last year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anil Ambani Reliance infratel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp