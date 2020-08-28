STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Personal guarantors of bad debt on Centre’s radar

State-run banks advised to initiate insolvency proceedings against individual guarantors of large borrowers who have defaulted

Published: 28th August 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Ministry of Finance has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to exercise their option of initiating insolvency proceedings against individual guarantors in the case of big ticket corporate defaults. In an advisory issued on August 26, the Department of Financial Services asked PSBs to monitor cases which may require the initiation of individual insolvency process before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against personal guarantors of such bad debt. 

“Banks may also consider setting up IT system to collate data regarding personal guarantors to corporate debtors in all such cases for the requisite follow up and consequential action,” the advisory said. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) provides for the initiation of insolvency proceedings against personal guarantors of corporate debtors, but the provision has not been used much by lenders to recover dues so far. 

The rule governing initiation of insolvency process against the personal guarantor to corporate borrowers came into effect from December last year. The move to go after personal guarantors now also reflects the situation the Central exchquer finds itself. Tax revenues have plunged in the wake of the pandemic and subsequent containment measures. The Centre, for instance, is already tussling with the states over a Rs 2.3 lakh crore hole in revenue due to low GST collections.

Under the IBC, individuals are classified into three classes—personal guarantors to corporate debtors, partnership firms and proprietorship firms, and other individuals. There are cases when a corporate debtor takes a loan guaranteed by another corporate person (corporate guarantor to the corporate debtor) or an individual (personal guarantor to the corporate debtor). In case of a default, the lender is allowed to pursue a remedy against the guarantor or the corporate debtor.

Recently, the NCLT’s Mumbai bench allowed the State Bank of India (SBI) to initiate insolvency proceedings against Anil Ambani as a personal guarantor to recover Rs 1,200 crore dues from two companies RCom and RITL promoted by him. Ambani  had given personal guarantees for these loans. 

Anil Ambani first major instance of such action

The State Bank of India last week had approached the bankruptcy courts to begin the process of personal insolvency since the businessman had given personal guarantees in the case of two corporate loans. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PSBs Public sector banks Union Ministry of Finance
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp