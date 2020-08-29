STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Despite COVID-19 blues, Hyundai expects to cross yearly domestic growth threshold

A senior official of the carmaker cited the healthy response for SUV Creta along with initiatives like car subs cription and 'Click-to-Buy' as trigger for growth.

Published: 29th August 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Healthy off-take in the up-country market segment a long with robust response for new offerings has reinforced India's image as one of the most attractive markets for automobile major Hyundai.

Accordingly, the company expects to cross the year-on-year domestic threshold in August, while maintaining strong sequential growth momentum.

In a conversation with IANS, HMIL's Director Sales and Marketing Tarun Garg cited the healthy response for SUV Creta along with initiatives like car subscription and 'Click-to-Buy' as trigger for growth. "We are hopeful that sales momentum will continue in August and even record growth on sequential and YoY basis. However, it must be noted that sales during July to September last year was not very healthy," Garg told IANS.

"There has been a good response to new offerings, plus, there were two major festivals this month. The Up-country markets like Punjab, Jharkhand, Haryana and MP have performed much better than urban centres. This may be d ue to lower number of cases and growth in crop remuneration," Garg added.

Besides, he pointed out that Covid triggered shift from public transport to personal mobility options and the low automobile ownership in India as the ot her major reasons for healthy sales pick-up. Last month, the auto major's domestic sales volume reached 98 per cent of July 2019 level.

The company's domestic sales accounted for 38,200 units, while it exported another 3,100 units. Overall, the auto major reported cumulative sales of 41,300 units during July 2020. Recently, the company launched 'Intelligent Manual Transmission, Elantra diesel BS6, Venue iMT, New Verna, 2020 Tucson'. The SUV Creta's second generation was launched in March.

ALSO READ| Automobile firms may see pickup in August sales, but long road ahead for recovery

Even as sales' prospect seem promising, Garg cautioned against an element of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic's progression. "We still don't know how things will pan-out in the long run. There is an upside regarding the vaccine as well as a downside regarding p redictions of a second wave. We believe that a cure will be found and that India's growth prospects remain unscathed. There is a good enough room to grow in the country," he explained.

On the fuel mix, he said that currently HMIL offers diesel fuelled cars from entry to premium level and that the engine option will remain. "We believe that customers should have a wider choice. Our sales (data) shows that diesel option has a substantial share in some of our leading SUVs," he said.

Furthermore, he revealed that the company is offering new services, technologies and products to buck the trend. "Our initiatives like 'Click-to-Buy' has enabled us to be much better prepared and to become agile to deal with any situation," he added.

"Around 3,000 subscriptions have been received for the leasing model. All in all, from online buying to easy finance options, we are trying our best to make it convenient for the customer to go ahead and make the purchase," Garg said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyundai Hyundai cars Hyundai Creta Hyundai sales Tarun Garg Hyundai profit COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp