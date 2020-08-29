STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's beer market may see acquisitions, entry of new players despite COVID-19: United Breweries

The company said that for the last three years the company has been directly exporting to Singapore, UAE and a few other countries with its existing licensing arrangements for brewing in UK.

Published: 29th August 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

beer

Representational image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The pandemic may have brought the Indian consumer market to record lows, but despite the disruption, United Breweries believes that the country’s large market for beer is likely to see many new entrants and acquisitions.

In its annual report, the company said that the country’s beer market has been strengthening due to the steady rise in disposable income, a rising preference for low alcohol beverages, and gradual, but steady, social acceptance. These three factors, it added, will propel "huge growth in the coming years".

The company currently produces some of India’s largest alcoholic brands such as the Kingfisher range of beer. It also expects exports to rise in tandem with the domestic market. "The maturing beer market combined with the support of government incentives on exports will positively open up higher export potentials for Indian beer brands," it said.

UBL also gave a snapshot of UTs operations over the past three years, noting that it has been making direct exports from India to Singapore, UAE and a few other countries alongside its licensing arrangements for brewing products in the United Kingdom (including supplies to European market), Australia, New Zealand and Nepal.

Speaking about the Indian market, it said that though growing, per capita beer consumption in India remains very low compared to other countries in the Asia Pacific region. Factors such as an ongoing shift from hard liquor to beer consumption would drive growth going forward. Also, beer consumption is increasingly becoming part of their social interactions.

"Attitude towards alcohol consumption is evolving particularly amongst youth, working women and other urban population who are gaining an appetite for beer as social drinking has become a more adaptable lifestyle," it said.

"Except for the current financial year where sales and revenue may be adversely impacted due to the after-effect of this force majeure circumstance, the opportunities for beer growth would stay northbound," UBL added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
United Breweries UB Group beer beer consumption
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp