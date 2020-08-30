STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet bankers on loan recast on Thursday

Restructuring benefit can be availed by those whose account was standard on March 1 and defaults should not be over 30 days.

Published: 30th August 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the roll out of one-time debt recast for resolution of COVID-19 related stress in bank loans, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with bankers and heads of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on September 3 for smooth and speedy implementation of the scheme.

"The review (meeting) will focus on enabling businesses and households to avail of the revival framework on the basis of viability, necessary steps like finalising bank policies and identifying borrowers, and discussing issues that require addressing for smooth and speedy implementation," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The finance minister will review the implementation of the resolution framework for COVID-19 related stress in bank loans on Thursday with the top management of scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs, it said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this month permitted one-time restructuring of both corporate and retail loans.

Banks are in the process of getting a board-approved restructuring framework in line with RBI's framework and eligibility defined by the central bank in its notification on August 6.

Restructuring benefit can be availed by those whose account was standard on March 1 and defaults should not be over 30 days.

Besides, the K V Kamath committee is working on recommendations on financial parameters like debt service coverage ratio, debt equity ratio post resolution and interest coverage ratio for recasting corporate loans.

Its recommendations will be notified within 30 days of setting up of the panel, which means the notification should be out by September 6.

The resolution plans to be implemented under the framework may include conversion of any interest accrued, or to be accrued, into another credit facility, or granting of moratorium and/or rescheduling of repayments, based on an assessment of income streams of the borrower, up to two years.

While the resolution under this framework can be invoked till December 31, 2020, the lending institutions have been encouraged to strive for early invocation in eligible cases, particularly for personal loans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman COVID 19 banks OSBs NBFCs bank loans
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp