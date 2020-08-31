STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani acquires 74 per cent equity stake in Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Adani Group will also take steps to complete the acquisition of a 23.5% equity stake from South African entiy ACSA and Bidvest in MIAL for which it has obtained CCI approval. 

Published: 31st August 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File photo| AFP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited on Monday formally announced that it, along with its subsidiaries, GVK Airport Developers Limited (“GVKADL”) and GVK Airport Holdings Limited (“GVKAHL”) (collectively “GVK”), have agreed to cooperate with Adani Airport Holdings Limited (“AAHL”), the flagship holding company of Adani Group for its airports business (and a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (“AEL”) (collectively “Adani”).

Under the agreement, Adani would infuse funds into Mumbai International Airport Limited to provide liquidity support. GVK in a statement said Adani would achieve financial closure of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project at the earliest in order to commence construction.

GVK ADL is the holding company through which GVK Group holds 50.50% equity stake in Mumbai International Airport Limited (“MIAL”), which in turns holds 74% equity stake in Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (“NMIAL”).

The Adani Group will also take steps to complete the acquisition of a 23.5% equity stake from South African entiy ACSA and Bidvest in MIAL for which it has obtained CCI approval.

"Upon the acquisition of the debt of GVK ADL, Adani Group will take steps to obtain necessary customary and regulatory approvals, as may be required, to acquire controlling interest in MIAL," Adani said in a regulatory statement. Adani would be acquiring debt of various GVK lenders including a Goldman Sachs led consortium and HDFC. It would also release GVK of various obligations, securities and Corporate Guarantees given in respect of debt to be acquired by Adani.

GVK Reddy, Founder & Chairman, GVK said, "The aviation industry has been severely impacted by COVID-19, setting it back by many years and has impacted the financials of Mumbai International Airport Limited. It was therefore important, that we bring in a financially strong investor in the shortest possible time to improve the financial position of MIAL, as well as to help achieve Financial Closure of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, which is a project of national importance.

It is under these circumstances that we agreed to cooperate with Adani so as to achieve these twin objectives. Further, when the transaction is consummated, which is subject to customary approvals, we would be reducing a significant portion of liabilities to our lenders, which is of utmost importance to the group.”

Separately, GVK has notified the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and PSP, collectively (“Investors”) that the Transaction Documents stand terminated, as it is no longer effective and implementable.

The reason for this decision was a) the terms of the transaction envisaged in the Transaction Documents were not implementable and b) the alternative proposals discussed would not provide a resolution to the lenders of ADL by the end of August, which was a requirement of GVK's lenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GVK GVK Airport Holdings Adani Group Adani Airport Holdings
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp