JioFiber rolls out new broadband plans starting at Rs 399, bundles Netflix too

The low-end plan of Rs 399 will offer download and upload speed of 30 megabit per second (mbps), according to the statement.

Jio

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio on Monday announced new plans for JioFiber broadband starting at monthly price of Rs 399 with no limit on data usage.

As per the new plans, entertainment app Netflix is added to the bouquet of bundled apps for customers subscribing mid-range plans.

The plans will be rolled out from September 1 onwards, Reliance Jio said in a statement. "We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family.

After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns," Jio Director Akash Ambani said.

The low-end plan of Rs 399 will offer download and upload speed of 30 megabit per second (mbps), according to the statement.

"JioFiber Home tariff plans will now offer truly unlimited internet," the statement said.

The old plans of JioFiber have a limit of data usage per month at promised high speed after which the speed drops to 1 mbps.

Jio has announced a free 30-day trial of 150 mbps plans with subscription to 10 over-the-top apps.

The new plans announced for Rs 999 will offer access to 11 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv and the plan priced at Rs 1,499 will come bundled with Netflix.

Jio said the subscription to the top paid 12 bundled apps will be made available to customers "at no extra cost".

"Plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans," the statement said.

