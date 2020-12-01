STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold rises by Rs 45, silver gains Rs 407

Silver prices also gained Rs 407 to Rs 59,380 per kg, compared with Rs 58,973 per kg in the previous trade.

Published: 01st December 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices rose Rs 45 to Rs 48,273 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday on a positive global trend, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,228 per 10 gram on Monday.

Silver prices also gained Rs 407 to Rs 59,380 per kg, compared with Rs 58,973 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 45 in line with recovery in global gold prices despite rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The spot rupee was trading around 4 paise stronger against the dollar during the day, he added. In the international market, gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,812 per ounce and USD 23.34 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices pared morning losses and traded up as investors weighed the vaccine progress and stimulus hopes as President-elect Joe Biden started White House transition. "Earlier, gold prices were trading under pressure after the US officials said that they plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide in an initial distribution," Patel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold price Silver price
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp