STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki sales increase 1.7 per cent to 1,53,223 units in November

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined by 15.1 per cent to 22,339 units as compared to 26,306 in the same month last year.

Published: 01st December 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 1.7 per cent increase in sales to 1,53,223 units in November.

The company had sold 1,50,630 units in November last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased marginally to 1,44,219 units last month as against 1,43,686 units in November 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined by 15.1 per cent to 22,339 units as compared to 26,306 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined by 1.8 per cent to 76,630 units as against 78,013 cars in November last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, however, increased by 29.1 per cent to 1,870 units as compared with 1,448 in November 2019.

Similarly, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 2.4 per cent to 23,753 units compared to 23,204 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in November were up 29.7 per cent at 9,004 units as against 6,944 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp