STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fuel prices halt upward rise as OPEC+ output cut talks hit snag

Most major oil exporters are heavily dependent on the commodity known as black gold for their fiscal requirements. 

Published: 02nd December 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Oil; Petrol; Fuel price

For representational purposes (Photo | Express illustration/AMIT BANDRE)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Both international crude oil prices and domestic fuel rates have taken a breather from their relentless rise this week as the world’s most important oil suppliers cartel—Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) along with other members such as Russia—remained unable to reach a consensus on an extension of earlier production cuts. 

These output cuts, made to keep prices from tanking due to the impact of the pandemic, are set to lapse in January 2021. However, with demand for crude oil still weak, several member countries of the OPEC+ alliance have been seeking an extension to keep prices high. According to experts, if further output cuts are agreed upon, then crude oil prices are likely to trend upwards. 

On Tuesday, WTI crude traded marginally lower at $47 per barrel after OPEC+ members adjourned a video conference after the first day of deliberations on Monday ended without an agreement. The meeting scheduled for Tuesday has also been postponed to Thursday when members of the OPEC will meet with non-OPEC oil producers like Russia.

In India, Tuesday saw the second straight day without petrol or diesel price hikes. Over the ten days precending the halt, however, petrol prices have risen by Rs 1.28 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.96 a litre. If crude prices begin rising again, retail prices in India are likely to follow. According to analysts, oil exporters such as Russia and Saudi Arabia face a difficult situation since the pandemic has destroyed a large part of demand in the global economy.

However, their decision to protect prices through output cuts also forces them to keep volumes down and hitting extremely lucrative revenue from the oil sales. Most major oil exporters are heavily dependent on the commodity known as black gold for their fiscal requirements. 

The outlook for demand, however, while improving, remains quite sluggish. While some economies such as the United States and Europe have been disrupted by a second wave of coronavirus infections, others such as China and other emerging economies in the region such have rebounded more strongly. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPEC fuel price Fuel price hike
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp